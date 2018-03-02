iPipeline's new life business processing up 28% in 2017

The firm processed £40bn in life cover, £10bn in critical illness cover and £3bn in income protection last year

Life and pensions technology provider iPipeline has reported an almost 30% hike in new life business processed through its platform for 2016-2017.

This equates to £40bn in life cover, £10bn CIC and £3bn in IP processed for the UK life market during this period.

The firm's end-of-year business figures also showed that usage of SolutionBuilder - its research, quote and application solution for advisers - grew 50% and was up 35% in Q4 2017 compared to the same period in 2016.

Meanwhile, the number of clients quoted projection is up 21% from the previous year, following the trend seen in previous results.

"These processing platform figures demonstrate the continuing success of our proposition in the marketplace and the impact improving technology is having on advisers and their clients," said Ian Teague, managing director at iPipeline. "We are continuing to see growth and therefore helping more advisers provide more financial security for more clients."

Further expansion

Teague also pointed out that the recent acquisition of TCP LifeSystems, will help expand iPipeline's platform further going forward.

The end-of-year figures also show that multi-benefit sales via the platform have grown, representing 14% of all protection transactions, up from just 3% in July 2015, while IP sales grew 34% - something that has coincided with the increased usage of SolutionBuilder, which allows advisers to sell more than one benefit, produces a simple comparison of single and multi-benefit products, expedites new business submissions and improves compliance recording, iPipeline said.

"There is no doubt next-generation technology, such as SolutionBuilder, is transforming the way the protection market is viewed by our clients," said Alan Stables, principle of Danestone Mortgage & Financial Services. "Making the process easy, understandable and relevant is helping clients appreciate the benefits of having the right level of protection in the most suitable and affordable product for them.

"Long may it continue, as protection products are such an important part of a household's financial resilience," he concluded.