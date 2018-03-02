Intrinsic launches critical illness comparison tool with Defaqto

Almost 60% of financial advisers struggle to complete all their tasks in a single day

Intrinsic has teamed up with software provider Defaqto to develop a critical illness comparison service for advisers.

Coming not long after news that both Royal London and Legal & General have extended and updated children's critical illness within their CIC policies - with the former launching a simplified serious illness benefit for consumers earlier this week - the new comparison tool will allow Intrinsic advisers to compare new and historic individual and business policies.

The reports generated by the software include ratings from highly qualified and independent experts to help ensure advisers are most effectively meeting their clients' CIC needs.

Extra efficiency

"The market for critical illness policies is continually developing and it can be tricky to ascertain which policies are more favourable for clients without medical expertise," said Gemma Harle, protection and mortgage managing director at Intrinsic. "With a myriad of things to keep track of, advisers are pushed for time."

According to Harle, the new tool will allow advisers extra efficiency when comparing the differences between complex policies based on the most common causes of UK claims in 2017.

"With oversight from independent experts, advisers and their clients can rest assured that they are getting a policy that suits their needs and time of life," she added.

Busy advisers

According to a recent YouGov survey of 1,600 advisers, 59% said they find it hard to complete all tasks in a day, compared to a national average across workplaces of 53%.

"We are delighted to have worked closely together with Intrinsic to develop a critical illness comparison (CIC) tool for financial advisers," said Zahid Bilgrami, CEO of Defaqto. "The Defaqto CIC tool helps advisers create suitable outcomes for clients through comparing historic illness definitions of an existing policy with a new one.

"Our clear and robust methodology, designed by Defaqto and industry experts, enables advisers to quickly and easily compare current and historic cover, all documented in a clear audit trail," Bilgrami concluded.