Employers should use EAPs to treat apprentices fairly

It is a legal requirement to ensure all employees are supported equally and utilising employee benefits is a recommended way to do so, GRiD has advised

Trade body Group Risk Development (GRiD) has today warned employers that while only group risk products such as life assurance, income protection and critical illness benefits are often only available to employers of a certain level, there is an obligation to ensure apprentices - and other junior members of staff - receive fair treatment and equality in terms of paid holiday, sick pay and other benefits such as child care vouchers and mentoring.

Emotional counselling and professional advice available via employee assistant programmes are also a good way of ensuring apprentices are suitably supported.

These services can include help for issues such as debt management, relationship management, relationship problems and health matters, as well as fast-track access to mental health first aid and other forms of assistance in event of trauma or bereavement.

"Understandably, an employer may feel like they want to wait until an apprentice qualifies before committing to the expense of benefits, but that is simply not an option under UK law," said Katherine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD. "Organisations would do well to assess what provisions they've already made for existing staff that can be easily extended to apprentices at very little or no additional cost, and group risk products can fit the bill perfectly, as they can be some of the most affordable."

Better communication

GRiD research carried out by Opinium - amongst 500 HR decision makers in 500 UK businesses - found that 21% of organisations see group risk as a major selling point at interview and review stages, while 26% make a point of issuing regular communications on their benefits package.

"Only a quarter of organisations make a point of issuing regular communications on their benefits package, National Apprenticeship Week on 5-9 March is a perfect opportunity to open up a dialogue with apprentices about the benefits and support they could be missing out on because they might not know about them," said Moxham. "And it makes good business sense: today's supported apprentices, are tomorrow's engaged and productive employees."

For many apprentices, their appointment at an organisation is likely to be their first ever form of employment so it is therefore important that employers communicate their benefits effectively and have them tailored to their individual needs.

They are less likely to ask the right questions and seek support where needed, GRiD pointed out.

