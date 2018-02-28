International Wheelchair Day: Workplace mental health support needed

Employers should consider more than just physical assistance for disabled workers and group insurance policies should play a part

Today is International Wheelchair Day and therefore an ideal chance to remind employers of the importance of providing mental health wellbeing support to people with disabilities, says RedArc.

The nurse service has recommended that all employers assess their group insurance policies to identify what mental health support is provided to individual employees, as well as HR training for line managers.

Even if the financial aspect of insurance is limited to specific groups of staff, many insurance policies provide mental health support to all employees, the nurse service has advised.

Mind and body

While a clear distinction between mind and body is often made when it comes to assisting people in the workplace with disabilities, employers should not forget the emotional impact that living with physical difficulties can have on employees.

Not only do employers have a responsibility to provide the same insurance benefits that they do for able bodied employees, they also have a duty to support the resulting depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions that may arise.

"We're using International Wheelchair Day to highlight the point that because wheelchair users have a very visible disability, many employers still think they're ticking the right box if they have made their premises easily accessible. Support for people with disabilities needs to go way beyond this," says Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc.

Hidden needs

According to research carried out by Papworth Trust in March 2013, around a fifth (20.8%) of the working population had a disability and only 17% of disabled where born with their disability, with the majority of people acquiring their disability in later life, DLF statistics show.

"Where there is a hidden disability, the employer is even less likely to provide emotional support for the individual, simply because the condition is not as immediately obvious," added Husbands.

According to RedArc, there are a series of key mental health considerations for employers who have employees with a disability:

Staff with acquired rather than congenital disabilities often find the workplace a harder place to cope as they need to adjust to their new norm, and dealing with a new disability can have huge consequences for their mental health.

Disabled staff may need new skills, either to learn how to work with their new disability and/or to find new opportunities.

Disability can affect an individual's mental wellbeing greatly - they begin to feel invisible, which affects their confidence.

Disabled staff often feel judged - especially if their level of disability varies. This can increase isolation and feeling of low self-worth.

Depending on the type and severity of the disability, tasks can take longer to do and this can be demoralising which can mean they avoid tasks altogether which further increases the risk of isolation, loneliness and depression.

No matter how supportive the employer, many recently disabled people find it difficult to talk to their employer and line manager.

Phases and changes

There are various emotional phases that employees facing life with a disability are likely to go through - ranging from shock, denial, anger, acknowledgment and adjustment - and these need to be managed sensitively by an employer.

These often come with financial concerns and anxieties when it comes to returning work or maintaining their working life.

Their contribution to the workplace and the benefits they provide to an employer should not be underestimated too.

"Many disabled people can acquire resilience as a result of overcoming challenges in daily life and living through major change," said Husbands. "Some individuals who have been through the life-changing experience of disability find they develop empathy with other people, can solve problems and resolve conflicts which can mean they become even more of an asset to the employer.

"However, to get to this point, many disabled individuals will need a great deal of emotional and mental health support. The good news is that every kind of workplace can be made inclusive through changes in working patterns and a supportive culture."