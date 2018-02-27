COVER Customer Care Awards 2018: Shortlist announced!

Our annual awards ceremony takes place at Jumeirah Carlton Tower, London, on Friday 18 May

Nominations have been counted and the entries for each category selected. Who has made the final cut for this year's COVER Customer Care Awards?

We are excited to announce the final shortlist for our yearly event celebrating the best customer service and support that the protection industry has to offer.

Each of the categories shine a spotlight on the top teams in underwriting, claims management, marketing and intermediary support, among many other key areas, as well as the prized 'Above and Beyond' award alongside individual gongs for the highly respected Best Protection Leader and Young Person in Insurance Award.

Ready to be scrutinised and judged by our industry panel, the awards shortlist can be read in full HERE.

The results will be announced at our prestigious awards bash at Jumeirah Carlton Tower on Friday 18 May. To reserve a table at the event please email [email protected] or call +44 (0)7710 737414.

If you have not already, please also remember to register for the COVER Customer Care Conference which takes place earlier that day here.