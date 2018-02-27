Cancer survival rates positive but mental health still an issue

RedArc responds to ONS 'Geographic patterns of cancer survival in England' report, while Stephen Fry treatment highlights importance of early detection

According to the recent Office for National Statistics (ONS) report on cancer survival, the highest one-year and five-year rates in England were in prostate cancer for men (96.3% and 88.3% respectively) and in breast cancer for women (95.6% and 86.0% respectively) diagnosed between 2011 and 2015.

The report also found that the ranges between the highest and lowest one-year survival estimates for breast (in women) and prostate (in men) were 1.5 and 2.2 percentage points respectively.

Meanwhile cancer of the kidney, cervix (in women), stomach and lung saw age-standardised one-year survival estimates ranges greater than eight percentage points, with kidney cancer having the largest difference between the highest and lowest one-year estimates of 9.9 percentage points.

Read the full report here.

Mental health

However while increasing survival rates for cancer is good news, RedArc has warned that it is often all too easy to overlook the long-lasting impact cancer can have on the mental health of survivors and their families.

"It's great to read that despite pockets of disparities, overall cancer survival rates are continuing to increase," said Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc. "Advances in early detection, surgical methods and treatments all contribute to this pleasing result."

However, Husbands also pointed out that while the NHS provides "excellent cancer services" available to those with potential or actual cancer diagnosis, an area often overlooked is the emotional impact that cancer has on both the individual and their families.

"At RedArc we often find that people are well supported during their treatment from the NHS and excellent charities such as Macmillan, Marie Curie and many others," she said. "But surprisingly, when the treatment stops, this is the time when people often find it difficult to cope, they have been given the ‘all clear' and expect to feel elated but most do not, in fact they can easily become depressed at this time."

It can take time for individuals to return to a sense of normality following cancer survival and during this time extra support is often needed.

"Whilst this report is solely focused on survival cancer itself, insurers, benefits consultants, employers and advisers need to challenge the notion that the cancer journey ends at the all clear, because the reality is far from it."

Stephen Fry

Meanwhile, the news that Stephen Fry has had surgery for prostate cancer has brought the importance of early diagnosis and the need for improved disclosure among males back into the spotlight.

In the UK, one in eight men will get prostate cancer at some point in their lives and, according to Bupa, 7% of customers who had a prostate specific antigen test (PSA) last year as part of a health assessment had a raised result with 37% of those needing further investigation.

"If diagnosed and treated early (stage one), close to 100% of men with prostate cancer will survive for five years or more after they're diagnosed; however this survival rate drops to 30% if it's not diagnosed until stage four," said Dr Luke James, medical director of Bupa Health Clinics. "We hope to reduce the time between diagnosis and treatment with the introduction of our Prostate Cancer Pathway."

The Prostate Cancer Pathway is available in London and designed with a consultant urologist to provide services to all of Bupa's insurance and self-pay customers.

