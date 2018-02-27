Bupa relocates Belfast clinic

(L-R) Mr Ashok Songra, medical director of 3fivetwo Group, Sarah Melia, clinics director for Bupa Health Clinics, Alan Cole, head of partnership centres for Bupa Health Clinics and Dr Suresh Tharma, medical director of 3fivetwo Group

From Great Victoria Street to a new facility within Kingsbridge Private Hospital

Bupa has moved its Belfast health clinic to Kingsbridge Private Hospital on Lisburn Road, where it will offer a range of services from GP appointments through to heath assessments.

Relocating from Bupa's former clinic on Great Victoria Street to a new centre, existing staff will join a new team of GPs and health advisers.

"We're really excited to have moved to this larger, world class location, and are looking forward to welcoming both existing and new clients through its doors," said Alan Cole, head of partnership centres for Bupa Health Clinics.

Improved facilities

Situated in a self-contained area of the hospital, the Bupa Clinic will have access to free onsite parking.

"Customers can enjoy the dedicated Bupa Diamond Lounge - a private waiting room with free wifi, daily newspapers, fresh fruit, home-made scones, shortbread and a range of refreshments while they wait for their appointment."

CEO of Kingsbridge, Alan Regan, said: "Having been a Bupa partner facility for the last seven years, we are delighted to be offering these additional services and welcome the fact that the Bupa Belfast clinic is now based at Kingsbridge.

"Access to Bupa health screening at Kingsbridge ensures that employees and individuals can take stock of their own health," he added.

Customers can get advice as well as guidance onto a seamless medical pathway and referral to a specialist consultant.

Further diagnostic tests such as CT, X-ray or MRI and access to surgical services are also available within the facility.