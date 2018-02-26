Royal London to offer serious illness benefit

For direct-to-consumer life business to overcome CIC barriers

Royal London has launched a serious illness benefit for its direct-to-consumer base because serious or critical illness cover is too complex for buyers to understand or too expensive to purchase without seeking financial advice, the mutual insurer has announced.

In order to overcome these concerns, the new additional option has been made available at extra cost to customers taking out a Royal London life insurance policy directly.

Dependent on age, the cover provides a lump sum payment of up to £350,000 if the customer is diagnosed with one of six conditions including cancer, heart attack, stroke, multiple sclerosis, benign brain tumour or dementia.

The policy, which is based on guaranteed premiums and does not require medical acceptance for an immediate outcome, also offers children's cover up to £25,000.

Consumer feedback

"We are proud to be introducing serious illness benefit option to our customers and expanding our product range in the direct to consumer protection market," said Gary Beyer, Royal London's consumer proposition lead.

"When designing the benefit, we spoke to consumers to better understand the barriers they face which prevent them from purchasing cover against serious or critical illness. The most common reasons were that cover is too expensive and too complex. We believe our offering is a real game-changer - providing clear, affordable cover and giving customers peace of mind."

CIExpert view

According to CIExpert's Alan Lakey, it is notable that Royal London feels this should be bought and not sold.

"I think it's fair to say that most advisers would leave this product alone as it is a poor replacement for a comprehensive equivalent," he said.

Lakey cites exclusions for stage one cancers and preserved ejection fractions for heart attacks - as well restrictions for stroke victims (measured as two on the modified Rankin Scale), dementia (only runs until age 70) and lower children's benefit level - as key differences with standard CIC.

"It will pay fewer cancer and heart attack claims than a standard plan. As these two conditions make up around 77% of all claims this is a big deal," he said.