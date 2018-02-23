Standard Life Aberdeen sells insurance arm to Phoenix for £3bn

Standard Life Aberdeen has sold its insurance business to Phoenix Group in a £3bn deal.

Standard Life Aberdeen will retain its adviser platforms Wrap, Elevate and Parmenion and financial advice business 1825.

The sale sees the disposal of Standard Life Assurance with the transfer of the UK mature retail and spread/risk books to Phoenix. It has also disposed of the Europe, UK retail and workplace businesses, an announcement to the stock exchange said.

On completion Standard Life Aberdeen will receive total consideration of £3.24bn, comprising cash consideration of £2.28bn and a shareholding of 19.99% in Phoenix Group.

Standard Life Aberdeen chairman Gerry Grimstone said: "This transaction completes our transformation to a capital light investment business, a process started in 2010 with the sale of Standard Life Bank, continuing with the sale of our Canadian business and the merger last year between Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management.

"This transaction represents excellent value for our shareholders, including a comprehensive and mutually beneficial strategic relationship entered into with Phoenix Group, a longstanding partner of the firm.

"In addition, I am particularly pleased to note Phoenix Group's commitment to maintain operational headquarters in Edinburgh."

Martin Gilbert and Keith Skeoch, co-chief executives of Standard Life Aberdeen, said: "Today's announcement represents a logical next step in Standard Life Aberdeen's journey to build a world-class investment company positioning us strongly for the future and enabling us to meet the evolving needs of our customers and clients.

"We have a diverse range of modern investment capabilities with global distribution and our leading UK retail platforms are growth engines generating significant net inflows for our asset management business."

They added: "The enhancement of our strategic partnership with Phoenix Group is evidence of our market-leading insurance asset management capabilities.

"It is also a great opportunity for wider collaboration as the asset manager of choice for Phoenix Group who see further significant consolidation opportunities. With the foundations of a world-class investment company in place we look forward to capitalising on the opportunities that we see ahead of us whilst continuing to deliver for our shareholders."

The announcement said Standard Life Aberdeen and Phoenix Group had agreed to "significantly enhance and expand their existing long-term strategic partnership" meaning Standard Life Aberdeen would continue as Phoenix Group's long-term asset management partner for the acquired business.

It already manages £48bn in assets for Phoenix Group.

It added Phoenix Group life companies have committed to review the investment management mandates not currently managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments, subject to normal commercial and governance constraints.

Reasons for the sale

The firm said Following the merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management in 2017, this transaction "completes the transformation to a fee based capital-light business and is a major step towards the creation of a world-class investment company".

SL was founded in 1825 and is one of the UK's oldest life and pensions businesses. Today it is a leading provider of long-term savings and investment propositions, primarily based in the UK, with operations in Ireland and Germany, and serving around 4.5 million customers and clients.

In recent years, SL has focused on investing in its range of modern savings propositions in the workplace and retail savings markets, where it has built leading positions. The successful execution of this strategy has led to growth in workplace and retail AUA of 123% over the last five years, while revenues increased by 53%.

While the long-term savings market in the UK is supported by attractive structural growth trends, the Board believes that Standard Life Aberdeen can best capture the benefits of these growth dynamics through Aberdeen Standard Investments and its retail platforms.

In partnering with Phoenix Group, whose expertise is in administering and servicing long-term savings, Standard Life Aberdeen is able to realise attractive value for the disposed businesses, while continuing to benefit from access to related assets and flows.