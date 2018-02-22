New head of sales account management for corporate risk at Zurich

Mark Anders appointed to lead employee benefit account team

With over 20 years of experience across the financial services sector within roles such as sales and marketing director for Friends Life and head of sales for Bupa's life business, Mark Anders has been selected as Zurich's new head of sales account management for corporate risk business.

Reporting to sales and distribution director Shane Kinsville, Anders will oversee a team of account managers and consultants in delivering the Zurich proposition to employee benefit consultants and intermediary partners.

"Mark's wealth of experience and knowledge within the group risk and individual protection sector, will be a huge asset to the team as we drive further growth of our successful business," said sales and distribution director, Shane Kinsville.

For more people moves read about The Exeter making seven new appointments here.