Fintech Delivery Panel forms 21-member Insurtech Board

New subgroup focused specifically on insurance technology and innovation in London

Bringing together representatives from insurtech start-ups, incumbent insurers and industry bodies, the Insurtech Board has been launched by Fintech Delivery Panel, the team set up by Tech City UK in line with the government's industrial strategy focus - at the request of HM Treasury - to push the UK insurtech agenda and assist companies scaling up and competing globally.

Featuring representatives from Association of British Insurers (ABI), Lloyd's of London, the London Market Group (LMG) and the British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA), the Board will aim to "establish a common vision for insurtech in the UK in order to position the UK as the best environment to start or locate an insurtech business", said Will Thorne, innovation leader at The Channel Syndicate.

"Industry support and collaboration with a thriving insuretech scene will build on the UK's traditional strengths as one of the major global insurance markets," he added.

According to Eileen Burbidge, chair of the Fintech Delivery Panel and Tech City UK, insurtech start-ups face "considerable" hurdles and finding ways to "encourage standardisation and recommend fast-track regulatory processes" will be a priority of the Board.

City centre

Constructed in the image of the Fintech Delivery Panel, which brings members of the insurance and tech ecosystem together for industry-led initiatives, the dedicated group will focus on strengthening the city of London - where 30% of all deals in the continent take place (according to Accenture) - as the centre of insurtech business.

"I am personally thrilled to be working with the Fintech Delivery Panel to help the insurtech sector continue to thrive, to develop new products, strike new partnerships, source new talent, and maintain London's pre-eminence, not only as the world's leading insurance centre, but the world's leading insurtech centre too," said Trevor Maynard, head of innovation at Lloyd's.

The industry members involved in the subgroup are:

Will Thorne, innovation leader, The Channel Syndicate, chair (FDP) Philip Brown, head of policy, LV= (FDP) Serge Taborin, group digital innovation director, Aviva (FDP) Christopher Beazley, CEO, London Market Group Chris Sharpe, CEO, Kinsu Steven Mendel, CEO, Bought By Many Daniel Pender, co-founder, Gryphon Freddy MacNamara, CEO, Cuvva Tom Powell, regional manager, CBL Insurance Vivek Banga, chief digital and offshoring officer, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., chair of BIBA's cross-industry Innovation Working Group Matthew Cullen, assistant director, head of strategy, Data & Analytics, Association of British Insurers Phoebe Hugh, CEO & co-founder, Brolly Paolo Cuomo, co-founder InsTech London & Principal, Boston Consulting Group Trevor Maynard, head of innovation, Commercial, Lloyds Greg Michel, senior programme manager, Fintech, Tech City UK Daniel Poxon, insurance and pensions, HMT Euan McCarthy, policy advisor, pensions, markets & insurtech, HMT Gordon Baker, future sectors, business growth directorate, BEIS Louis Barson, head of future sectors, business growth directorate, BEIS Alan Stewart, insurance and markets team, HMT Thomas Price, head of fintech, banking and credit team, HMT (FDP)

Read more:

UK-based Insurtech firm Eviid expands into Europe