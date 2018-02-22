Medicash records 36% rise in policies in 2017

Sales figures show record-breaking year for cash plan provider

Cash plan provider Medicash recorded 70,000 new policy sales in 2017, a 36% on the previous year, taking the total number of its policyholders to 227,255.

It also reported that 90% of all new policies sold were company paid, with over 350 new corporate accounts added.

High-profile business wins in 2017 for the firm included McCain's and Caffe Nero.

"It is clear that the strategy to focus strongly on the intermediary market has paid dividends. 75% of all new business was delivered via brokers in 2017," said Paul Gambon, sales and marketing director for Medicash. "Maintaining these relationships and forging alliances with key partners is an ongoing commitment that we will continue to focus on throughout 2018."

According to Gambon, technology played a large part in the growth of the business, with other 110,000 claims submitted via an app and claims portal in 2017.

"Both employers and employees place great value in being able to manage their policies on the move," he added. "We now expect to see a surge in interest in our products with the spring launch of our new online GP and pharmacy services in partnership with Now Healthcare Group."

The record-breaking figures follow six years of consecutive growth, Medicash confirmed.