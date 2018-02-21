Life expectancy stagnating despite warning signs

Slowdown linked to austerity and NHS neglect, academics argue

Following news that the life expectancy gap between England's richest and poorest has widened, academics are now demanding an inquiry into whether the 'stalling' life expectancy rate is a direct result from neglect by the Department of Health and Social Care of the NHS and social care services, The Guardian has reported.

Considered "one of the biggest slowdowns [in life expectancy improvements] for both sexes since the 1980s" by academics, they have also questioned the decision to push up the state pension age to 68 despite the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries noticing the trend and adjusting their projections.

In a Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health entitled ‘Why is life expectancy in England and Wales ‘stalling'?, Lucinda Hiam, Dominic Harrison, Martin McKee and Danny Dorling suggest that analysis shows the rate of improvement of life expectancy not only slowing down, but reversing amongst the older age group - particularly women.

Ongoing trend

Pointing to austerity and its impact as an ongoing trend, they suggest the slowdown of the life expectancy gap (0.23 for men and 0.34 for women at age 85) is only going to continue.

They say an urgent review by the DoH is required and that previous warnings have been ignored.

However a health department spokesperson told The Guardian that the slowdown still represented an overall improvement and insisted that funding was being put into the system.

He said: "Life expectancy continues to increase, and as the authors themselves point out, it is impossible to attribute changes to spending alone - but we gave the NHS top priority in the budget with an extra £2.8bn, on top of a planned £10bn a year increase by 2020/21. This is in addition to £2bn more for social care, and the £1bn we spend each year on health research."

According research released by VitalityHealth earlier this week, life expectancy amongst the working population is also a growing concern.