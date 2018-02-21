Zurich launches UK Innovation Foundry

New initiative to drive innovation and cater for changing customer demands

Zurich UK has launched an Innovation Foundry to focus on the simplification and innovation of products for customers.

Still in its early stages, the initiative is yet to announce full details of its ongoing projects, however it has hinted that Zurich UK are looking for long-term partnerships rather than focusing on M&A or acquisition.

Created with support from Ninety Consulting and led by Mark Budd, UK head of Innovation for Zurich, it is expected the venture will continue to develop projects similar to the FaceQuote selfie tool it created last year to help customers understand the cost of life insurance (which we reported on here).

"Zurich is open to exploring all industries relevant to our broad customer base," said Budd. "In terms of priorities, any initiatives that will help us understand our customers' behaviour and answer their constantly evolving demands is of interest to us."

Mission statement

"We launched the UK Innovation Foundry to build on a central principle of Zurich's global strategy - that innovation and fostering an innovative culture should be a permanent fixture for all organisations that want to stay relevant," said David White, managing director for retail at Zurich Insurance.



"If we are going to think and work differently, we need to focus our efforts in the right places and the Innovation Foundry will take ideas from an initial ‘spark', test them for value at every stage and move to a full scale roll-out for the right ideas.

"Building on our experience and achievements over the past year, we aim to work this in to the very fabric of our business," he added. "No idea will be considered wrong, however, if something doesn't work we want to fail fast and move on to the next thing."