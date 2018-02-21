The Exeter makes seven new appointments

People moves for head of proposition, four regional account managers and two product managers at the healthcare and protection insurance specialist

Aleks Gvozdenovic has joined The Exeter as head of proposition to lead the firm's product and proposition development, having previously held roles at AIG, Friends Life and Bupa.

Jack Southcott and Shaun Ware, who joins from Aviva, have been appointed as product managers for the healthcare and protection specialist.

Four regional account managers - Tim Smithers, Wendy Ellison, Juliette Meads and Adrian Thorley - have also been added to provide support to advisers across London, south-east, south-west and northern England as well the Midlands.

"We are committed to growing in these key areas of our business, and we are confident that all of our new colleagues will bring the precise skills and qualities needed to achieve this," said Steve Bryan, director of distribution and marketing at The Exeter.

"With their long and impressive backgrounds in the mortgage and protection markets, these new appointments are well-positioned to further develop The Exeter's excellent reputation in the adviser community."

Established over a century ago, The Exeter, a mutual friendly society dedicated to healthcare and protection, launched its Managed Life policy - for people with type 2 diabetes or high BMI - in 2017 (recently this was extended to include Impaired Lives).