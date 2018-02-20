Nearly all employers offer staff paid time off for bereavement

HR taking an overarching role to ensure consistency of approach within companies

Of 634 organisations surveyed by XpertHR, the majority operate within a formal policy or guidelines when granting leave for bereavement, while the rest on a case-by-case basis.

Most commonly the amount of paid leave is determined by the nature of the employee's relationship with the deceased.

Generally five days leave is allowed for loss of close relationships, such as parents, spouse, partner, siblings and children.

Three days are allocated to less close relationships such as grandparents, grandchildren and step parents, while one day's paid leave is generally offered for the death of in-laws, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Meanwhile, few employers allow more than 10 days' paid bereavement leave.

According to XpertHR's research, 87% of employers offer less than 10 days paid leave for the loss of a child, however this is likely to change in light of government plans to introduce the right to two weeks' paid leave for employees who lose a child under the age of 18.

Sensitivity and flexibility

Employers do recognise the need for flexibility, however, with travel plans to attend funerals and time to arrange them often granted, with additional - not necessarily paid - leave granted where needed for employees returning to work.

Mindful of the sensitivity of the subject, few employers ask for proof of bereavement before granting leave, the survey suggested, with many providing guidance to line managers to ensure situations are dealt with sympathetically and employee assistance and counselling offered where needed.

"Knowing that they have access to paid time off will ease the burden on employees during a difficult time," said Sheila Attwood. "Many organisations also allow some flexibility to their policy, operating with sympathy and trust to help to prevent any further stress for affected employees."