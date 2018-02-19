Westfield Health forms US relationship

Sheffield health provider forges links with delegates in Texas to explore preventative medicine and sport wellness facilities

An exchange between Westfield Health and Frisco, the fastest growing medium-sized city in the US, has taken place to share healthcare and wellness ideas across The Atlantic, initially through a visit to the States in July 2017 followed by a return visit from the Frisco Economic Development Corporation last September.

The meetings occurred after the healthcare and wellness provider, Sheffield Hallam University and the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine teamed up to showcase how learning and knowledge from elite sport can be transferred to support the health and wellbeing of the wider population through technology.

US tour

Authorised by Jeff Cheney, mayor of Frisco, the initial delegation brought the UK team together with a representative from Baylor Scott & White Health - the largest not-for-profit healthcare system in Texas - and the Dallas Cowboys American Football team, who recently teamed up to open a sports medicine, research and performance facility in Frisco.

"We visited Frisco to show how Westfield Health, along with representatives from the City of Sheffield, are leading the way in health, wellbeing and sports innovation," said David Capper, commercial director at Westfield Health. "Following our trip, representatives from Frisco wanted to come and see how we're putting our vision into action.

"Preventative medicine, sport in relation to health and wellbeing, and medical technology are all areas of growth for the Sheffield City region, and there are many synergies between what we're doing here and what is being developed in Frisco."

Return visit

During their visit to Sheffield and Westfield Health's HQ, the Frisco delegates presented the story behind their growth as a city and toured both Sheffield Hallam University's Sports Engineering Lab & Heath Lab and the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine.

"We were delighted to be able to share our vision with the dignitaries from Frisco and to showcase our plans to become the most advanced research centre for health and physical activity in the world," said Steve Haake, director of the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre (AWRC) at Sheffield Hallam University. "The University and the city as a whole, is really starting to make its global mark as being a hothouse of innovation to improve the health and wellbeing of our population."

According to David Capper, the sharing of ideas will be useful during the development of AWRC on the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park.