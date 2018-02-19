Chase Templeton joins GRiD

Employee benefits adviser signs up to Group Risk Development trade body

UK private health insurance broker Chase Templeton has joined GRiD as part of its growing interest in the group risk benefits sector.

"Group risk benefits has been a real focus area for our business over the last couple of years," said David Williams, head of group risk for Chase Templeton. "We have been steadily increasing our group risk clients, and membership of GRiD is a natural next step for us to demonstrate our commitment and professionalism within the group risk industry."

As part of its membership, Chase Templeton will gain access to specialist contacts in the group risk sector, pan-industry and employer research, website content, GRiD consultation responses as well as members' meetings and discounts for industry events.

"We have an experienced in-house team, but we also recognise the value of GRiD in supporting our continued development, such as providing access to though leadership and involvement in best practice discussions," added Williams. "The opportunity to network and interact with other group risk industry professionals is also a big draw."

Group support

According to Steve Bridger, chairman of GRiD, immersion into the trade body's network offers significant support for those working within the group risk industry.

"As well as providing an opportunity to influence policy, we provide access to the latest thinking and developments," said Bridger. "When companies are looking to grow their group risk business this can provide them with the tools to win and retain business. We're delighted to welcome David Williams and his team, and look forward to working together."