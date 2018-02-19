Price comparison sites blocking travellers with medical conditions

Blanket-style approach to medical screening used by price comparison websites causing problems for those applying for travel insurance with cancer, heart problems and other medical conditions, official statistics suggest.

According to research by Mintel, 4.2m people in UK with a pre-existing medical condition have experienced difficulty getting travel cover in the past three years, while 2.9m people had their travel insurance claim turned down by their provider due to non-disclosure.

Mintel also found that 2.7m UK adults with a pre-existing medical condition wouldn't always disclose it to a provider when buying travel insurance.

In response to the findings, specialist medical travel insurer Insurancewith is urging people in the UK with a long-term medical condition not to rely on price comparison websites when finding travel insurance.

To show how people with medical conditions are being left with high premiums or without travel insurance, the firm has unveiled an online price tool to gather real life stories and case studies from its client base.

Specialist provider

According to Insurancewith, the tool, which currently focuses on how 49 of its customers have saved a total of £60,500 (an average of £1,260 each), proves how buying a policy directly through a specialist medical travel insurer is far more effective than through a price comparison site.

"Official figures show how millions of British adults with a medical condition have experienced difficulty getting travel insurance," said Sarah Page, brand manager for Insurancewith. "Those that do get cover are often charged prohibitive fees or pigeon-holed into a product that does not cover their individual needs and circumstances.

"Consumers need to be aware that comparison sites don't always represent the entire travel insurance market and may not always be the best solution for those living with and managing a medical condition."