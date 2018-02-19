Legal & General to launch new data programme for intermediaries

The Customer Risk and Opportunity Management platform will analyse trends and correlations for customers

First announced at the Legal & General annual Business Quality Awards last week, the new service, which will be launched with selective intermediary partners in Q2 2018, is designed to allow advisers to provide more personalised assistance to customers through rich data analysis.

Leveraging software from visual analytics experts Tableau, the programme will manage trends and correlations related to sales, retention, underwriting and claims experience in order to spot patterns, identify opportunities and future risks.

The programme will allow Legal & General to create dashboards and visualisations of data to share with partners.

"We have been working with Tableau for quite some time to ensure we can utilise the right data for our partners, with the aim of delivering even better quality of business to our customers," said Rob Gaunt, head of commercial management and DQM, Legal & General.

"As the market's leading visual analytics provider, Tableau will enable our partners to identify opportunities and future risks to make data-driven decisions with confidence.

"We believe our insights will help deliver extremely valuable customer insights about and we are excited for the year ahead as we plan our full launch."

The full roll-out of the programme is planned for the second half of this year.