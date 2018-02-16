UK-based InsurTech firm Eviid expands into Europe

Global company based in London and Liverpool opens office in Netherlands

InsureTech firm Eviid has expanded into Europe with an office in Lelystad, Holland, following its development of evidential technology for digitally recorded media.

The move has come with six new hires to its developer and support team within its new European sales office so far during January and February 2018.

The firm's expansion is a direct result of the acquisition of 11 new clients and major projects, mainly from the UK insurance and property sectors, but also in the US, New Zealand and Australia, for its new smartphone technology.

Video evidence

The software allows insurers and claims management companies to use live and recorded smartphone video evidence within their claims processes using secure and tamper-free technology.

"We're in the business of changing how organisations work, so when we started, it took to convince major companies to embrace our technology," said John Ridd, CEO of Eviid. "However, we seem to have reached a point where many of our customers are already familiar with the idea of using video for areas like job reports, documentation, remote worker support and customer service. They're actively looking for a solution."

Secure solution

"In Eviid, they're finding technology that is proven to work in corporate environments, with all their data protection, security and integration challenges," he added.

"They're also getting something they won't find anywhere else: the ability to record video in evidential quality, meaning they always know where and when footage was created and whether it has been tampered with."

According to Ridd, the insurance sector was among the early adopters of the technology and since it has really taken off.

The firm also received additional funding from Norther Powerhouse Investment Fund in August, which also aided Eviid's growth.