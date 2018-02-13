Ellipse launches employee benefits benchmark tool
Ellipse has launched a 'benefits benchmark' tool aimed at advisers who would like to measure the extent of their corporate clients' employee benefits against those of their competitors.
Using the latest market data from Ellipse's employee benefits research, conducted and published last year, the benefits benchmark allows advisers to compare the benefits typically offered by employers, split by industry and size.
Taken in combination, Ellipse said, the tool - which can be found on the company's website - and the research offer a comprehensive picture of the UK employee benefits market.
Ellipse introduces group income protection product aimed at SMEs
It said advisers could use this information to help their clients bring their staff benefits package more in line with that of their competitors, and enhance the quality of the support they provide to their client at the same time.
Ellipse chief marketing officer Chris Morgan said: "When we researched the employee benefits market, we gathered a lot of data from more than 1,000 employers, so we thought we would make this available in a useable format for advisers to help inform client conversations.
"While the design of a benefits programme should not be based solely on competitor benchmarking, such an exercise can be very useful to help inform the conversation."
