FCA independent disputes committee sees jump in case referrals

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) independent arbitration panel, the regulatory decisions committee (RDC), saw case referrals jump by two-thirds (65%) in 2017.

According to data collected by legal advice firm Cleveland & Co, 476 cases were referred to the RDC in 2017, up from 289 in 2016.

The RDC makes certain decisions on behalf of the FCA relating to enforcement and supervisory actions for firms, as well as firm authorisations. The RDC is the final stage of decision making for the FCA, and decides on warning notices including those for financial penalties, suspensions, and public censures.

Cleveland & Co said the jump in referrals suggested an acceleration in FCA investigations and could be linked to a renewed clampdown on misconduct by firms and individuals.

Recent research from professional services firm, RPC, found a tenfold increase in the value of fines levied by the FCA last year. Fines rose to £229.5m in 2017, up from £22m in 2016, with £229m of the £229.5m levied against firms.

Cleveland & Co said the value of fines issued by the FCA had been falling prior to 2017, as the regulatory body underwent several rapid leadership changes - the regulator had three chief executives in just over a year.

Cleveland & Co managing director Emma Cleveland said: "With a growing number of firms being referred to the RDC, more sanctions could be on the horizon. After a couple of years of upheaval and distractions, the FCA spotlight has come back to shine intensely on firms' misconduct again."