One in 25 people set to inherit more than a million

One in 50 expect to receive over £5m, research by Canada Life reveals

Without an inheritance strategy, tax on a £1m estate amounts to £230,000, however only one in 20 know about the residence nil rate band tapering for estates over £2m, according to Canada Life's annual IHT monitor.

Of the consumers questioned (aged 45 and over), 24% expect an inheritance of £250,000, while 15% are looking to receive £500,000.

The figures reflect rising UK wealth in recent decades, however without financial planning individuals can expect to be hit with 40% IHT for assets above the nil rate band threshold.

However a professional adviser can help plan a wealthy individual's finances - which could include a life assurance trust - to fall below the IHT threshold.

"People's expectations are likely to be substantially wrong without financial planning, and it's quite likely they could lose substantial amounts of money in tax. Yet it's quite possible to ensure that, by using a straightforward trust, the entire amount goes where it is intended - the beneficiaries.

"For people expecting around £500,000 or more in inheritance, there is still a danger of losing tens of thousands of pounds in tax. It's very much worth their while talking to a professional adviser or planner to make sure there's a sound financial plan at work. The risk of a big IHT bill drops to zero at the inheritance tax threshold of £325,000, below which there is no tax."

The survey, carried out in October 2017, involved 1001 consumers over 45 or over with total assets exceeding the standard inheritance nil rate band of £325,000.