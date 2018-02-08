Generali UK partners with VSP Vision Care to meet Duty of Care

The move aims to help more employers fund essential disease prevention services

The global benefits firm has teamed up with the insurer off the back of its Wellbeing Investment Matching initiative to provide Duty of Care to employees.

As well as providing vision care to employees, VSP eye exams can also help detect early signs of chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes in order to improve outcomes, reduce absenteeism and keep costs down.

"We are naturally delighted to partner with Generali and expand access to vision care for more people who would otherwise pay for these critical services out of pocket," said Jeremy Chadwick, Managing Director EMEA at VSP Vision Care. "Annual eye examinations afford the opportunity for early detection of chronic diseases which can be better managed - and sometimes even prevented. In addition to improved outcomes for the individual, their employer benefits from reduced costs from lower absences and medical costs."

VSP joins a list of Generali's existing specialist wellbeing service providers which includes Mental Health at Work, Nuffield Health and Babylon, following the launch of Wellbeing Investment Matching - an initiative designed to provide financial support and health services to employees.

"It's fantastic to welcome VSP alongside our growing range of Wellbeing Investment Matching partners. They offer a service that should form the bedrock of every employee benefit package," said Simon Thomas, Director - UK Employee Benefits, Generali.

"It offers a preventative approach to enhanced wellbeing, plus improved risk transfer. It's extremely straightforward incorporating a portable cash allowance with family options that members can use as they wish across a global network of opticians, immediate access, no exclusions for pre-existing conditions, direct settlement and no need to rely on prescriptions."