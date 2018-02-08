Legal & General announce winners of Business Quality Awards
Nine winners announced at seventh event celebrating the achievements of IFAs and network advisers dedicated to protection.
The Business Quality Awards returned to Legal & General's head office in Moorgate, London, today, where Wesleyan took the gong for Outstanding Performance.
Top Quote was presented with awards for Best Reinstatement Performance and Best Customer Retention Performance, while Lifesearch won the Customer Excellence Award for firms alongside Tenet, which took the corresponding award for networks.
Other winners include Think Insure (Data Protection), Key Solutions Mortgages (Outstanding Customer Outcome) and Better Protect (Special Recognition), while Brett Dexter was named Best Support Account Manager.
"All the winners of the seventh Business Quality Awards have yet again demonstrated an exceptional standard of customer service and retention of protection business," said Craig Brown, director, intermediary, Legal & General.
"With our awards, Legal & General aim to celebrate these efforts by shining a light on these achievements and we hope to encourage those working within the industry to continue delivering excellent service and advising on the benefits of protection."
The full list of winners is below…
- Outstanding Performance Award - Wesleyan
- Best Reinstatement Performance Award - Top Quote
- Best Customer Retention Performance Award - Top Quote
- Customer Excellence Award (Firm) - Lifesearch
- Customer Excellence Award (Network) - Tenet
- Data Precision Award - Think Insure
- Protection Written in Trust - Intelligence Mortgage Solutions
- Special Recognition Award - Better Protect
- Outstanding Customer Outcome - Key Solutions Mortgages
- Best Support Account Manager - Brett Dexter
More news
Vitality announced as title sponsor of new London half marathon
The Vitality Big Half will take place on Sunday 4 March.
Prostate cancer now a bigger killer than breast cancer
Male-only cancer deaths overtaking breast cancer highlights need for earlier diagnosis and better prevention - so how are insurers stepping up?
GRiD announce Steve Bridger as new chair
He replaces Lee Lovett, CEO of Ellipse, who stepped down in December.
Cigna appoints Phil Austin as CEO, Europe
The announcement comes with four further additions to restructured European team.