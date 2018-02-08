Legal & General announce winners of Business Quality Awards

Nine winners announced at seventh event celebrating the achievements of IFAs and network advisers dedicated to protection.

The Business Quality Awards returned to Legal & General's head office in Moorgate, London, today, where Wesleyan took the gong for Outstanding Performance.

Top Quote was presented with awards for Best Reinstatement Performance and Best Customer Retention Performance, while Lifesearch won the Customer Excellence Award for firms alongside Tenet, which took the corresponding award for networks.

Other winners include Think Insure (Data Protection), Key Solutions Mortgages (Outstanding Customer Outcome) and Better Protect (Special Recognition), while Brett Dexter was named Best Support Account Manager.

"All the winners of the seventh Business Quality Awards have yet again demonstrated an exceptional standard of customer service and retention of protection business," said Craig Brown, director, intermediary, Legal & General.

"With our awards, Legal & General aim to celebrate these efforts by shining a light on these achievements and we hope to encourage those working within the industry to continue delivering excellent service and advising on the benefits of protection."

The full list of winners is below…