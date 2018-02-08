GRiD announce Steve Bridger as new chair

He replaces Lee Lovett, CEO of Ellipse, who stepped down in December.

Group Risk Development (GRiD), the trade body for group risk, has selected Aviva UK Life MD Steve Bridger as its new chair.

As part of his agenda, Bridger aims to increase access to workplace protection by drawing upon GRiD's role in providing industry data, employer research and comment on government legislation.

"GRiD is in great shape following Lee's chairmanship and he has secured some great wins," said Bridger.

"We have a healthy increase in membership, have submitted responses to all relevant government consultations - securing derogations for group risk where needed, harmonised how the ABI and GRiD report their claims statistics, launched a new website, and have had nearly 3,000 passes of the group risk qualification GR1. I'm looking to build on all of this."

Bridger has worked in protection for over 28 years and during his career has helped champion group risk for employees and its benefit to society.

"I'll also be looking specifically for collaboration opportunities that strengthen our voice and our cause," he explained. "And while we have great representation, there's strength in numbers, so I'll be looking to increase our membership.

"Our current members get great value from our work and we need to be less modest about that," he added.

Outgoing chair, Lee Lovett, CEO of Ellipse, who stepped down at the end of December said: ‘It's been a privilege being GRiD's chair for the last three years, representing reinsurers, providers and advisers active in the group risk space.

"We have achieved a lot in this time but there is always more to do and I think Steve will do a great job in taking us to the next level."