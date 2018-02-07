More underwriting rather than less needed to build customer trust

Peace of mind is still motivating factor for those buying protection, however automated post-purchase operations can help provide this while unlocking growth, research by Munich Re has suggested.

A survey of 500 people conducted by Munich Re has suggested that 73% of potential protection customers stated that peace of mind was their main priority, while 25% do not apply because they believe a claim would not be paid.

Munich Re believes that - even with insurers publishing high percentage claim statistics - the research reveals that people still doubt the industry's credibility.

The survey also found that 62% of customers thought application length was in line with their expectations, while many were prepared to share more information, with 68% comfortable to electronically share medical records.

Technology

However while many insurers look to shorten application processes in order to close the protection gap, Munich Re believes detailed underwriting is required to provide better claim certainty for the customer in order to build trust, with technology serving as the best way to provide this without obstructing the sales process.

"It seems that as an industry we have missed how fundamental our application processes are when seeking to establish trust with our customers," said Ian Davies, head of protection at Munich Re UK & Ireland Life.

"In 2018 we will be working with the industry to demonstrate how automated underwriting based on medical evidence on electronic health reports can deliver better customer trust and greater opportunity for the industry."

Automated process

Automating underwriting based on medical evidence via electronic health records and removing the responsibility of GP disclosure, Munich Re believes will help speed up applications without undermining the quality of underwriting.

Munich Re's post-purchase underwriting technology ALLFINANZ Evidence Analyzer - currently used in the US - has been proposed as part of the solution, while better education for GPs about the benefits of electronic health reports (eHRs) when it comes to underwriting will also help, says the reinsurer.

Munich Re has released the above animation to help explain this concept.