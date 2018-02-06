Bupa opens health centre in Glasgow

Offering health assessments, GP and physiotherapy and appointments close to business district.

Bupa has opened a new health centre within Sutherland House, Vincent Street, Glasgow - a city centre venue open to insurance and pay-as-you-go customers.

"We're investing in a fantastic new location to be closer to where most of our customers work which offers them convenient appointments that suit their busy lives," said Sarah Melia, Bupa Clinics Director.

The clinic, which will provide services and treatments including health assessments, private GP and physiotherapy appointments, has replaced Bupa's existing centre nearby on West Regent Street, with transferring over to the new location.

"This centre in the city's historic Sutherland House is another step towards making high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable to insurance and pay-as-you-go customers," said Melia. "We're really looking forward to welcoming both new and existing customers in the coming weeks."