Almost half of athletes are financially unprepared for future

According to findings from Financial Adviser School (FAS) and MA Sports Consulting (MA), many sportsmen and sportswomen are not considering life after sport.

With research from the Professional Players Federation indicating that just over half of retired sportspeople have reported financial difficulties within the five years after they stopped performing, figures from the FAS and MA have suggested that 48% of athletes do not have a financial plan in place.

Issues are arising due to a lack of foresight when it comes to retirement.

Many are focusing only on immediate success - too few are thinking about life beyond their professionally active years.

Healthy option

According to Paul Roberts, head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth, a young sportsperson should look into getting protection as early as possible while they are still healthy.

"As they journey through their career they are more likely than people in other careers to get injuries and have general wear and tear," he said. "It is crucial for this group to take cover out when they are younger, as it will offer better value for money."

The research also found that while they are aware that their sports career will not last forever - 90% said they had considered a second career - only 46% received information on getting a second career.

Sportswomen (61%) were more likely than their male peers (43%) to have a financial plan, while almost two thirds of those surveyed felt they had received financial advice - however only a third had received anything other than informal advice from friends and family.

The right protection

Athletes who have not earned huge sums would - like the majority of people - benefit from protection, especially within a sporty profession whereby illness or injury would mean a loss of income, or in the event of death to allow family members to afford to live, Roberts pointed out.

He also suggested those with vast amounts of wealth should think about into IHT liabilities.

"Seeking professional advice is crucial as not all providers will accept sportspeople," said Roberts. "An adviser can help a sportsperson at any stage of their career plan for the future and find plans to fit their needs."