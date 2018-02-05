Andrew Apps joins Expacare

Appointed as channel distribution and marketing manager for the international private medical insurer.

IPMI specialist Expacare Limited has created a role for Andrew Apps, who has over 35 years senior sales and marketing experience spanning medical insurance and reinsurance - 27 of which were within the international sector.

The position of channel distribution and marketing manager, conceived especially for Apps, will help "push the IPMI boundaries" for the firm as it grows its "global reputation for providing our clients with preeminent international medical insurance benefits combined with exceptional service delivery," said Tony Ratliff, executive chairman of Expacare.

"Andrew is a prominent and highly successful figure in the international PMI area and brings to our business not only a wealth of experience but an acute focus on brand growth and client service delivery."

Apps previously held the role of head of global for Bellwood Prestbury.