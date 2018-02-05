HM Treasury: Further delays to IDD

The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD) shelved until the outcome of the proposal for its application date is confirmed, HM Treasury has announced.

The transposition of IDD, which was originally slated for 23 February, had been delayed until 23 October, we reported in December.

However the decision to hold off implementing IDD until application date has been set has been welcomed by the Association of British Insurers.

"We are pleased that HM Treasury has taken the pragmatic decision to pause the transposition process until the European Parliament and Council can confirm the application delay of the IDD," said James Bridge, assistant director, head of conduct regulation at the ABI. "This will provide insurers with the maximum possible level of certainty at this stage of the difficult implementation process."

Halting the process will allow firms a realistic timeframe to design and test changes ready for IDD, said Bridge.

"This decision comes just three weeks in advance of the scheduled implementation date of the IDD, and firms are likely to bear economic costs due to the uncertainty of the past few months," he added.

"This situation was not necessary and we are glad that the UK government has worked with its European counterparts to help address this issue."