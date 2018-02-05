Vitality announced as title sponsor of new London half marathon

The Vitality Big Half will take place on Sunday 4 March.

Life and health insurer Vitality will be the title sponsor of The Big Half, a new marathon in London led out by BBC Sports Personality of the Year Mo Farah and Callum Hawkins, who finished fourth in the 2017 World Championships.

Taking place on Sunday 4 March, Kenya's Daniel Wanjiru, winner of 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon, will also run, with the women's and wheelchair fields still to be announced.

While providing an opportunity for British athletes to achieve qualifying times for the IAAF World Marathon Championships, the event is very much focused on mass participation with thousands of runners expected to turn up.

Carrying the slogan ‘truly global yet uniquely local', The Vitality Big Half will also aim to promote ethnic diversity and social equality, something encouraged by the Vitality Big Festival street food and music.

Vitality will also be the official wellness partner of The Little Half, a 2.4m route from Southwark Park and Cutty Sark suitable for all ages and abilities, and The Big Relay, a one-legged race for teams of four, aimed at community groups from Tower Hamlets, Southwark, Lewisham and Greenwich.

Nick Read, commercial director at Vitality, said: "At Vitality we want to encourage people whatever their level of fitness to lead a healthier life, which is why we partner with leading sports events, teams and athletes to help share our message.

"The Vitality Big Half promises to be an event like no other and we are thrilled to be its title sponsor. We believe that sport is a brilliant way to bring people with different backgrounds together, and the Vitality Big Half‘s aim to both encourage activity at a grassroots level and as a chance for elite athletes to qualify for the British Team is something that we are very excited about."