Join us for the COVER Protection and Tech Forum 2018
On Wednesday 25 April at The Wesley, London.
Technology is arguably the fastest moving, most crucial key to unlocking the future of the protection market.
Whether it is quotation portals used by advisers, innovations in underwriting capability, new insurers wanting to use cloud-based technology or apps where consumers can stay informed about their insurance needs, there is a plethora of subjects on the table to debate.
This is why we are launching the COVER Protection and Tech Forum, a seminar to discuss technology in protection today - where the market is currently; where it is likely to go in the future.
Carrying the slogan ‘How insurance technology is evolving' and taking place on Wednesday 25 April at The Wesley, London, the programme and speakers (announced soon) will cover trends in the protection industry and beyond, how advisers and insurers can adapt, engage and use technology better and how evolving protection technology will develop products, improve processes and enhance customer outcomes.
Not only that, it's free to attend. For more info and to register visit HERE.
