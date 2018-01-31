AMII chairman Scullion joins Premier Choice in non-exec role

Intermediary Premier Choice Group is working with Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (AMII) chair Stuart Scullion in a non-executive capacity.

Scullion was previously managing director of The Private Health Partnership (PHP) and commercial director of Punter Southall Health and Protection.

He has been chairman of AMII since April 2015, announcing he would be staying on as executive chair at the AMII AGM in March 2017.

Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Premier Choice Group said: "I am delighted to confirm Premier Choice Group is working with Stuart Scullion in a non-executive capacity and to welcome Stuart to the business.

"His knowledge and experience will prove invaluable to our continuing business expansion, and in helping us shape the business moving forward."

Stuart Scullion said: "I have known the senior management team at Premier Choice for many years. I am delighted to be working with them.

"I hope my knowledge and experience can help shape the business and support their growth aspirations."