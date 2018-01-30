Metlife appoints head of global employee benefits

MetLife has named executive vice president James Reid as head of its global employee benefits business.

Reid is responsible for partnering with MetLife's regional offices and expanding relationships with financial institutions and global employee benefit brokers and consultants, as well as growth plans for the business.

Reid joined MetLife in 2012 and has over 25 years of experience in health and employee benefits, and P&L ownership.

To date he has held several leadership roles within MetLife's U.S. group benefits organisation, most recently the regional and small business solutions.

Prior to MetLife, he spent more than 20 years at Aetna, with leadership roles in its healthcare and voluntary business groups.

Michel Khalaf, president, U.S. Business and EMEA at Metlife said: James brings tremendous industry knowledge, innovative thinking, and a focus on plan execution to GEB.

"With both healthcare and employee benefits experience, he is well positioned to lead this charge."