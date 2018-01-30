Zurich integrates TCP LifeSystems protection platform

Zurich UK has selected TCP LifeSystems' SS/G digital solution as its new protection platform.

COVER previously revealed that iPipeline acquired TCP LifeSystems in December 2017.

David White, managing director of Zurich UK's retail business said: "The appointment of TCP LifeSystems supports our ambitious growth plans for our protection business and will enable us to further enhance the range of solutions and services we now offer our customers and advisers."



He added: "We know that digital and technology play a major role in how we engage our advisers and customers and simplify our processes so that the experience is enjoyable and efficient.

"By harnessing the latest technology through TCP LifeSystems' digital platform, we will focus on reaching and empowering more people to take control of their financial futures. We look forward to delivering a best in class, easy-to-use digital service."



Ashley Hale, managing director, TCP LifeSystems added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Zurich (UK) as they look to push back the traditional boundaries of the UK protection market.

"We share Zurich's desire to deliver innovative and targeted propositions through an end-to-end digital experience for both their customers and advisers.

"Our goal is to grow the protection market. This is a tremendously exciting opportunity to contribute to the growth and demonstrate the true depth and breadth of the SS/G digital platform capability."