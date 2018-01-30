Westfield Health acquires UK Healthcare

Health and wellbeing specialist teams up with health cash plan provider

Westfield Health has continued its expansion following its relocation to new headquarters in Sheffield by forming a strategic partnership with Bolton & District Hospital Saturday Council (BDHSC), a Bolton-based health cash plan provider.

BDHSC, which was set up in 1877 and trades as UK Healthcare, is a not-for-profit health provider with a nationwide corporate and consumer customer base, with an annual turnover of £4m.

UK Healthcare CEO, Stephen Pugh, said: "We've had a very successful few years of significant growth, so much so that we have been accelerating towards being subject to Solvency II regulation.

"The opportunity to join forces with Westfield Health enables us to not only leverage their systems and processes to ensure compliance, but also enhances our ability to better support the health of our customers through a much broader proposition."

The acquisition, which follows Westfield's Health move to a new 200-employee office in Sheffield city centre in 2016, will grow its existing health cash plan business with view to accelerate its expansion throughout the UK.

"Their strategic partnerships throughout the health and wellbeing sector will enable us to enhance our products and services, by leveraging intellectual knowledge around physical and mental wellbeing from world class research centres; meaning we will be in an even stronger position to help more people improve their quality of life," added Pugh.

Westfield Health chief executive, Jill Davies, said: "Westfield Health is entering a very exciting era in our health and wellbeing journey and we are delighted to acquire a successful and longstanding company in UK Healthcare."

"Like us, UK Healthcare was born out of the need to support local hospitals and has a long history of helping people with their everyday healthcare needs.

"Both companies share similar values, supporting the NHS and medically related charities with much needed funding wherever we can."