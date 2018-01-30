The Right Mortgage outsources client services to LifeQuote

The service is available to advisers at point of client product selection.

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network is outsourcing its protection case management to LifeQuote, a service which handles all client support once products have been recommended and sourced via iPipeline's SolutionBuilder.

The LifeQuote service, which carries client cases through to completion, costs £95 per completed case - or a reduced fee depending on the point at which the client drops off.

The service provides advisers with real-time case tracking and handles the collection of the application data, case processing with insurers and the chasing of medical evidence - it also notifies advisers immediately if a case fails.

"One of our key business mantras is providing our advisers with a holistic proposition to support their business and their clients," said Martin Wilson, CEO of The Right Mortgage. "The LifeQuote team are particularly impressive."

Seamless expertise

LifeQuote handles around 30,000 cases annually, while the Right Mortgage & Protection Network supports 340 advisers working for over 140 AR businesses.

"They [the people at LifeQuote] have an unprecedented level of expertise in protection administration," added Wilson. "In addition, they work with insurers and all other parties in order to get an advisers case completed"

According to Paul Yates, product strategy director at iPipeline, a "seamless handover to experts" is key to supporting and completing client cases.

"To ensure clients' protection needs are met, we focus on ensuring advice is always offered where there is a client need," he said. "This requires us to simplify the process of researching and providing recommendations.

"There should be no excuse for leaving a client unprotected. SolutionBuilder plays a key role in supporting this process."