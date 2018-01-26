FAKE NEWS: Unnamed insurer to offer 'hipster policy'

Coverage to include beard & brogue fire damage, fixie bike liability cover and bitcoin income protection.

It is expected that a leading insurer is about to roll out a policy geared exclusively towards covering society's most fashionably conscious and professionally privileged within the next few days, Cover Magazine has learned.

The new ‘hipster policy', which aims to cater for the ethical dietary habits and unique transport needs of young professionals, is pitched squarely at 20-30-somethings living in East London and working within digital media.

Among the types of insurance on offer there is flammable beard & brogue protection, which pays out in the event of squat party fire damage, craft micro-brewery accident protection and fixie bike liability insurance, which covers legal damages caused by accidents involving road bikes without breaks.

There is even cover available for Penny Farthing theft, bitcoin income protection and vegan menu and organic food protection - nickednamed the ‘soya bean clause' - which covers the added costs of high-end restaurants and shops in less developed UK counties when no cheaper options are available.

Another unprecedented form of insurance is gentrified rent protection, aimed at areas such as Brockley, South Woodford and Dulwich.

"The market has been crying out for a policy of this kind for almost a year now," said one intermediary close to the firm. "The ‘hipster policy' will be welcomed by surprisingly well paid youngsters wearing their grandfather's hunting jackets and Gustapo standard chinos all over East London."

The policies are only available via an app or on the dark web and claims are to be paid out in shillings.