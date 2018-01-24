Unum acquires Polish insurer Pramerica Życie

Unum is to acquire Pramerica Życie, an insurer based in Poland, from a subsidiary of Prudential Financial (PFI.)

Pramerica Życie will remain a standalone business reporting to Peter O'Donnell, UK president and CEO at Unum.

He said: "Pramerica Życie is a group and individual risk protection provider with a strong distribution model and a solid reputation as a trustworthy provider of high-quality products and professional financial advice."

Terms of the sale were not disclosed, with the transaction expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Unum said the deal "will not alter Unum's earnings or capital management outlook for 2018, nor does it change Unum's overall capital management strategy of investing in its business while also returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends."

It is expected to be neutral to accretive to Unum's earnings per share in 2018.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance served as financial adviser to Unum while Deutsche Bank served as financial adviser to PFI.

Aneta Podyma-Milczarek, president of Pramerica Życie, said "Over the past 20 years, Pramerica Życie with our current shareholder PFI created a successful and highly recognized company in the Polish market.

"We are proud to become a part of Unum and look forward to further developing our offering using the extensive experience and innovative solutions of our new shareholder.

"We will continue to offer our clients protection for what is most valuable for them: their lives and health."