XpertHR launches GDPR legal guide for HR staff

A new practical guide aimed at helping HR staff to process employee data under new GDPR rules has been launched by XpertHR.

With the onset of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) just four months away, legal online compliance source XpertHR has launched a guide to help HR professionals navigate changes to employee consent and data protection laws.

GDPR will make it much harder for employers to gain access to individual staff data and seeing that the new regulation will focus on clear imbalances of power between the data subject and data controller, it's expected firms will have to revise their methods.

The guide will advise on five areas: the three grounds for processing data most relevant to the employment context; balancing the interests of the employer with those of the employee when it comes to processing; new conditions around special categories of data or data relating to criminal records; conducting an HR personal data audit to identify reasons for processing data categories and assessing which legal bases for processing apply in relation to each category of data.

Jo Stubbs, head of content at XpertHR, said: "Many employers have been used to relying on generic consent such as a statement in the body of an employment contract to process employee data.

"However, that is just not going to be sufficient to justify processing under the GDPR and they are going to have to identify alternatives."

Stubbs also pointed out that while processing certain aspects of data is a legal obligation for employers - for example, for tax purposes - others are fundamental to fulfilling contractual obligations for employees - such as payment.

However as GDPR will affect the legal basis of employees' rights around data, firms will need to adjust their measures.