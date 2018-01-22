Canada Life extends BusinessCare to all CLASS policies

Canada Life Group Insurance has made BusinessCare, the business and legal support service, available to all CLASS policyholders.

The insurer confirmed that this will give an additional 4,500 employers access to 24/7 advice from qualified lawyers, online legal document creation and guides about business law, via Epoq Legal.

Launched in 2006, Business Care was previously only available to firms who had group income protection schemes.

Canada Life Automated Self-Service (CLASS) is a secure online administration platform for Group Insurance policies which insure 100 people or fewer

Dan Crook, sales director at Canada Life Group Insurance, said: "Small business owners face a huge burden to comply with employment law, for their own protection and that of their employees. BusinessCare, delivered through a CLASS policy, can help them stay on top of these requirements day in, day out.

"We are excited to extend this valuable tool to thousands more businesses across the UK."

Hillel Horwitz, CEO at Epoq, added: "Epoq Legal is delighted to be working with Canada Life to bring BusinessCare to all CLASS policyholders.

"As pressure grows within the industry to give policyholders greater value, BusinessCare provides Canada Life's SME group protection customers with a wide range of essential legal services which they can use from day one of their policy.

"Working with Canada Life means Epoq Legal is now able to help a new range of small businesses deal with many of the legal issues they face - most commonly employment related, but also with areas such as terms and conditions and debt recovery."