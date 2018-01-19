Premier Choice appoints head of risk and protection
Premier Choice Group (PCG), the specialist health and risk intermediary has appointed Steve Ellis as head of risk and protection.
Ellis has worked for Premier Choice Group for over 12 years and been head of group risk since 2013.
The intermediary firm said he "will drive growth across these key product areas by applying his experience and expert market knowledge across the whole range of protection insurances."
Claire Ginnelly, managing director of Premier Choice Group said: "This new role for Steve makes perfect sense for Premier Choice Group.
"Risk and protection are key growth areas for us and having Steve leading both divisions we will be able to capitalise on all opportunities."
