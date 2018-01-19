Ex-Bankhall and Skandia CEO joins Gryphon as chairman

Peter Mann joins the insurer's board following acquisition of Guardian Assurance.

Former Bankhall and Skandia CEO Peter Mann is the new chairman of Gryphon Group Holdings following the firm's agreement to acquire Guardian Assurance in December.

With the deal Gryphon gained the rights to trade as Guardian Assurance for all new protection business.

Mann, who has a wealth of investment background, worked as CEO of Bankhall for four years, sat on the Association of Independent and Financial Advisers council (AFIA), before later becoming CEO of Skandia's UK business.

After Skandia was acquired by Old Mutual in 2006, he became vice chairman of Old Mutual Wealth Group UK in 2008.

Simon Davis, CEO of Gryphon Group Holdings, said: "Peter's vast experience - both adviser and provider side - will be a huge asset to Guardian as we look to take our new protection business to market.

"Advice is crucial to our vision to protect more families and Peter's credentials as an ‘adviser champion' cannot be rivalled."

While Peter added: "The protection market is ripe for disruption and I feel very excited to be joining such a dynamic business at what feels like the right time for innovation.

"The team are passionate about their vision to protect more families and I'm looking forward to helping them bring that vision to life."

