Future Proof announces charity partner
Future Proof are supporting the Canine Partners in 2018, a charity that transforms the lives of those with physical disabilities.
Through the charity, individuals with disabilities are partnered with assistance dogs, who are carefully matched to the applicant's needs and lifestyle, no matter how challenging.
They are trained to help with everyday tasks such as opening and closing doors, unloading the washing machine, picking up dropped items, pressing buttons and switches and fetching help in an emergency.
David Mead, CEO of Future Proof said: "Canine Partners strongly aligns to our business as Independent protection advisers. Our company mission is to provide our customers with the best protection available and tied in to this is excellent aftercare service and assistance, if the worst happens.
"We will be working throughout the forthcoming year to help Canine Partners meet their aims.
"Our Charity Partnership will be raising money through fundraising and company events to transform the lives of people living with disabilities by helping to train assistance dogs with an aim of raising £5,000 throughout 2018."
More news
Future Proof announces charity partner
Future Proof are supporting the Canine Partners in 2018, a charity that transforms the lives of those with physical disabilities.
How to choose the 'best' critical illness plan
CIExpert's Alan Lakey discusses how to choose the 'best' critical illness plan.
Finance North partners with RedArc
Finance North, the specialist protection adviser based in Cheshire, has partnered with RedArc, giving its clients access to advice and support provided by the company's nurse advisers.
Webinar next week: The protection adviser update - Key topics impacting protection in 2018
COVER is hosting a webinar in association with Scottish Widows discussing the big protection trends for advisers to look out for during 2018.