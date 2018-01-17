Finance North partners with RedArc

Finance North, the specialist protection adviser based in Cheshire, has partnered with RedArc, giving its clients access to advice and support provided by the company's nurse advisers.

The service will be available at no additional cost to individual and business protection clients who don't currently have RedArc services built in to their selected policies.

The agreement between Finance North and RedArc begins on 1 December 2017.

Around 70% of Finance North's business is currently individual, 5% business protection and 20% group protection but the company said it is aiming to specifically grow the number of group and business protection clients, believing that many SMEs are under-insured or uninsured.

Mark Roberts, owner-manager of Finance North experienced the benefits of RedArc support first hand when his wife died in 2010, his wife received both medical and emotional support whilst she was undergoing treatment.

Having taken time out of the business to run a £1m appeal for the hospital his wife was treated at, and set up a national cancer charity (for which he was awarded a British Empire Medal), Roberts said he "wanted to remove barriers that would prevent other people from receiving the support which he found so invaluable.

Roberts added: "Unfortunately I've had first-hand experience of a claim and being a specialist protection adviser means that I can help others understand how difficult it can be to cope when you or a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness.

"Most people think it won't happen to them but the statistics for some illnesses such as cancer and diabetes show a different story. Having a professional medical expert on standby to help navigate the NHS, understand diagnoses & treatment options, as well as provide every-day practical advice and emotional guidance is just as important as the financial support."

Christine Husbands, MD, RedArc said: "We're proud to be part of the legacy that Mark and Finance North are creating. Protection insurances and their inherent benefits are often considered as unnecessary or exclusive for many individuals and it's a breath of fresh air for a company to be really tackling this lack of understanding with its clients so directly. They really are putting their money where their mouth is."