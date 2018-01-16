Nearly half of SME owners using unprotected loans to fund their business
Business confidence plunging as 48% of small-to-medium businesses rely on unprotected debts, research from Old Mutual Wealth reveals.
Wealth manager Old Mutual Wealth is urging business owners to ensure they have cover in place to protect themselves from personal financial risk following research that found nearly half of SMEs are using loans and personal savings to fund their business.
The poll, which questioned 250 SME business owners (up to 250 employees), found that 48% of SMEs had unprotected loans or debts supporting them, while the majority of owners (60.2%) have drawn upon at least part of their personal savings for funding.
The findings come after FSB figures show that 40% of small business reported fall in profits for Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016, while one in seven SMEs are planning to downsize, close or sell their companies within the next three months.
"It's troubling that so many entrepreneurs are concerned about their future financial viability; particularly as they have put more than just time and energy into their business," said Paul Roberts, head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth.
"Many have used a substantial part of their personal financial resources, including their savings."
According to FSB, 50,000 SMEs go under each year because of late payments alone and worryingly it's a trend that's set to continue as we enter an increasingly uncertain economic climate.
"With the rise of the gig economy, more people are becoming self-employed and starting new companies and therefore the role of business protection has never been so important," added Roberts.
A correctly structured business protection solution can provide crucial cash reverses in case of a sudden, unexpected loss of a key member of company personnel - something particularly relevant to SME owners, he said.
More news
British Friendly launches 'Immediate Support Payment' trial for income protection claimants
British Friendly is trialling 'Immediate Support Payment' for claims received on income protection policies that have been in force for at least three months.
Ill-health costs UK firms six working weeks a year in lost productivity
Annual absentee and presentee figures equate to £77.5bn blow to our economy, a study has revealed.
Canada Life launches health and lifestyle app for individual protection
Cinema and retail discounts as well as news, helpline and wellbeing resources on offer to customers.
The Big Ideas Competition: Only six weeks left to send your entries!
Following the success of last year's event, we're once again teaming up with RGAx to present The Big Ideas Competition - our bid to discover the next bright spark of the protection industry.