Nearly half of SME owners using unprotected loans to fund their business

Business confidence plunging as 48% of small-to-medium businesses rely on unprotected debts, research from Old Mutual Wealth reveals.

Wealth manager Old Mutual Wealth is urging business owners to ensure they have cover in place to protect themselves from personal financial risk following research that found nearly half of SMEs are using loans and personal savings to fund their business.

The poll, which questioned 250 SME business owners (up to 250 employees), found that 48% of SMEs had unprotected loans or debts supporting them, while the majority of owners (60.2%) have drawn upon at least part of their personal savings for funding.

The findings come after FSB figures show that 40% of small business reported fall in profits for Q1 2017 compared to Q1 2016, while one in seven SMEs are planning to downsize, close or sell their companies within the next three months.

"It's troubling that so many entrepreneurs are concerned about their future financial viability; particularly as they have put more than just time and energy into their business," said Paul Roberts, head of protection at Old Mutual Wealth.

"Many have used a substantial part of their personal financial resources, including their savings."

According to FSB, 50,000 SMEs go under each year because of late payments alone and worryingly it's a trend that's set to continue as we enter an increasingly uncertain economic climate.

"With the rise of the gig economy, more people are becoming self-employed and starting new companies and therefore the role of business protection has never been so important," added Roberts.

A correctly structured business protection solution can provide crucial cash reverses in case of a sudden, unexpected loss of a key member of company personnel - something particularly relevant to SME owners, he said.