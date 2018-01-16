Ill-health costs UK firms six working weeks a year in lost productivity

Annual absentee and presentee figures equate to £77.5bn blow to our economy, a study has revealed.

According to Britain's Healthiest Workplace, a study carried out by VitalityHealth, Mercer and University of Cambridge, an equivalent of 30.4 days' worth of productivity is lost each year due to staff taking sick leave or underperforming due to illness.

"The Britain's Healthiest Workplace results illustrate the significance of the productivity challenge facing the UK, but importantly also point to an exciting alternative in how employers can approach this problem," said Shaun Subel, director of corporate wellbeing strategy at VitalityHealth.

"For too long, the link between employee lifestyle choices, their physical and mental health, and their work performance has been ignored."

The current overall cost to the UK economy is estimated at £77.5bn a year, however it appears to be a worsening trend - up from 27.5 days and £73bn in 2016.

The study also pointed towards a growing problem with employees coming into work despite sickness, with time missed by the average employee though absence reducing since 2016 (3.3 days to 2.7 days) and presenteeism going up (24.2 days to 27.7 days).

The findings reinforce the need for greater understanding of employees physical and mental health within the workplace.

"Our data demonstrates a clear relationship - employees who make healthier lifestyle choices benefit from an additional 25 days of productive time each year compared to the least healthy employees, and also exhibit higher levels of work engagement and lower levels of stress," said Subel.

"As a result, effective workplace health and wellbeing solutions can deliver tangible improvements in employee engagement and productivity, and make a significant impact on an organisation's bottom line."

The research surveyed over 32,000 employees and more than 160 organisations, and is considered the UK's most comprehensive workplace wellbeing study.

Ultimately it serves as yet more evidence that the negative impacts of presenteeism should no longer be ignored by employers.

"It's key to understand that people are not machines - we are not 100% task focused and performing at our best all of the time," said Chris Bailey, partner at Mercer Marsh Benefits.

"All organisations will see a reduction in how productive their people are when they are experiencing physical or mental health issues.

"The data shows that those organisations who understand this and take steps to maximise their employees' productive time at work, for example through supporting an active workforce, promoting good nutrition and enabling positive mental health, enjoy a competitive advantage," Bailey concluded.