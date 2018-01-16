Canada Life launches health and lifestyle app for individual protection

Cinema and retail discounts as well as news, helpline and wellbeing resources on offer to customers.

All Canada Life individual protection customers are being given access to LifeWorks' well-being app and website, offering benefits such as discounts for household necessities, eating out and cinema tickets as well as a news feed offering health-related reading material.

By embracing the technology the insurer aims to shift the market's focus from price-based competition towards more customer-centric support and value.

"When we relaunched our individual protection products in August 2015, we planned to bring much-needed innovation to the marketplace," said Jon Ford, director of individual protection at Canada Life.

"Providing inclusive extras which our customers can use on a regular basis without being a claimant is a catalyst to increasing engagement.

"The launch of this app continues our technology drive and gives people access to benefits and support at their fingertips," he added.

The Canada Life and PersonalCare apps, available on all devices, are designed to reward customers the more they use the service.

Lauren Berkemeyer, marketing director of LifeWorks said: "Our job is to improve access to the PersonalCare Personal Assistance Programme offered to life insurance plus critical illness customers, and enhance the value to their life insurance customers through perks and savings.

"Offsetting part of the cost of their protection through these savings will change the way customers view and benefit from their cover."